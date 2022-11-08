Soma Bharat appointed as TSDDCFL chief

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday appointed the TRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar as the chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited. The State government issued orders in this regard. Kumar will continue in the post for two years. He received the appointment order from KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Monday and thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity.

Hailing from Vardhamanukota village of Tungathurthi constituency in Suryapet District, Bharat Kumar, belongs to Vaishya community, is a prominent senior advocate by profession and extending services. While continuing his career, he participated in the Telangana movement in a democratic spirit.

Since the days of Telangana movement till today, Bharat Kumar has been performing the responsibilities entrusted to him with utmost dedication and working as a key member in the party affairs. Besides, gaining the confidence of the party supremo and won the hearts of the leaders, Soma Bharat is known for humble and tolerant person in the party.