Sonia, Amit Shah to address public meetings in city on Sept 17

Hyderabad: This time on September 17, Telangana politics will be the focal point of discussion at the national level. The Congress party and the BJP are all set to hold competitive public meetings on that day. While the Congress party planning to hold its public meeting at Tukkuguda, the BJP is trying to hold a huge public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will attend the Tukkuguda meeting, the Congress party State leaders said. BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the Liberation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground like the last year. The Congress has decided to hold a mammoth public meeting on September 17 with 10 lakh people. Tukkuguda was chosen as CWC meetings are going to be held in the city on September 16 and 17 in the city.

The Telangana PCC is taking this meeting seriously. The BJP was also planning to hold a massive public meeting at the Parade grounds. It was anticipated that both the parties would target the BRS government led by KCR in their public meetings.