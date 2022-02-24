South Central Railway organises workshop on ABDM & HMIS

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway organised the first National Workshop on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in association with Railway Board, New Delhi, National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), RailTel and National Health Authority on Wednesday.

In the programme 34 Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) professionals are been trained for two days i.e Wednesday and today at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda. The Workshop aims to create awareness on the digital health care infrastructure and bridge the gap among different stakeholders of the health care eco system. The HMIS was started as a Pilot Project in SCR and has become an integral component of the patient care world.

Sanjeev Kishore, SCR General Manager stated that SCR has done pioneering work in digital transformation and continues to be at the forefront in the implementation of modern technology for effective utilisation of health infrastructure. He opined that the hands-on session with the officers will help the candidates to have a wide spectrum of understanding on the issues with more clarity.