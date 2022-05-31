  • Menu
South Central Railway Secunderabad division sets up EV charging stations

South Central Railway Secunderabad division sets up EV charging stations
South Central Railway Secunderabad division sets up EV charging stations

Hyderabad: As a boost to the Government of India's ambitious goals to reduce carbon emission in all major cities by 2030 to reduce carbon emission and push towards E-Mobility, Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway awarded a contract to Joule Point on Monday for setting up E-Vehicle charging stations at 32 stations.

Apart from the provision of an important passenger amenity, the contract generates revenue to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per annum, said a senior officer, SCR.

