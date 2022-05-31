South Central Railway Secunderabad division sets up EV charging stations

Hyderabad: As a boost to the Government of India's ambitious goals to reduce carbon emission in all major cities by 2030 to reduce carbon emission and push towards E-Mobility, Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway awarded a contract to Joule Point on Monday for setting up E-Vehicle charging stations at 32 stations.

Apart from the provision of an important passenger amenity, the contract generates revenue to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per annum, said a senior officer, SCR.