South Central Railway to run one-way special trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway will run one-way special trains between various destinations to clear extra rush.

The train (no 02792) departing from Pt. DD Upadhyaya station on June 20 at 6 am will reach Secunderabad at 11.30 am the next day. En route, it will stop at Varanasi, Prayagraj Junciton, Balpur, Nagpur, Sevagram, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, and Kazipet stations.

Meanwhile, the SCR cancelled, re-scheduled and diverted some trains on Sunday. They include (n. 12295) KSR Bengaluru- Danapur), (no1 2296) Danapur- KSR, Bengaluru (no 22354) SVMT- Bengaluru- Patna, (no12792) Danapur-Secunderabad, (no.12389) Gaya-Chennai Central, (no.17006) Raxaul- Hyderabad. The (no. 18045) Shalimar-Hyderabad train which was cancelled earlier has been restored.