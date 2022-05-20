South Central Railway to run special trains between Secunderabad, Cuttack

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run summer special trains between Secunderabad and Cuttack. Secunderabad-Cuttack (no.07581) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.30 am and arrive Cuttack at 6.15 am on the next day.

The date of journey is May 21. Cuttack-Secunderabad (no.07582) will depart from Cuttack at 6.55 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 5.20 pm on the next day. The train will ply on May 22.

These trains will halt at Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalle, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichachpuram, Berhampur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugan, Kalupura Ghat, Nirakarpur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Barang stations in both the directions. These trains wil;l consist of First Cum AC II Tier, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.

Temporarily cancellation of train

Due to traffic block over North Frontier Railway, Secunderabad – Agartala train is temporarily cancelled. Train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) and is temporarily cancelled on May 23, 30 and June 6, 13, 20 and 27.