Special trains between Hyderabad & Bikaner

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad and Bikaner Train no 07037 will depart from Hyderabad at 11:50 pm and arrive Bikaner at 2:35 pm. The date of the journey is November 23.

Train no 07038 will depart from Bikaner at 4:30 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 11 am. The date of the journey is November 20.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Puna, Basmath, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nandurbar, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Rd, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches and will run as fully reserved services.