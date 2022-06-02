Hyderabad : In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the Summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati.

Hyderabad-Tirupati (no.07509) will depart from Hyderabad at 4.35 pm and arrive Tirupati at 5.30 am. The dates of journey are June 4 and 11. Tirupati- Hyderabad (no.07510) will depart from Tirupati at 11.50 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 12.30 pm. The dates of journey are June 7 and 14.

Enroute, these special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla (no stoppage for 07510), Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations. These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.