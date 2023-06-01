Special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada Town

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will extend few trains between Kacheguda and Kakinada Town.

Train no-07417 will depart from Kacheguda at 8.45 pm on June 3 and arrive Kakinada Town at 9.55 pm, train no-07418 will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.55 pm on June 4and arrive Kakinada Town at 9.45 pm.

Enroute these trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions and will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.