Speeding car knocks down GHMC worker watering plants on road

Hyderabad: Amunicipal worker tasked with watering roadside trees was killed when a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk motorist, hit him on the busy Kukatpally-Miyapur road in KPHB Colony on Saturday. The victim, a contract worker employed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for plant maintenance, died instantly from severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses described the vehicle hurtling at high speed before the fatal accident, with the driver showing clear signs of drunkenness, including unsteady movements post-crash. The incident has sparked outrage among locals over reckless driving in high-traffic areas. Kukatpally police registered a case under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving causing death, plus drunken driving charges.