Spewing poison over AMRUT stirs up political storm

Hyderabad: Will the BRS succeed in nailing the Congress government regarding its allegations that contract for AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) works were given in violation of the guidelines of the Centre? This has become the issue of discussion in political circles. While BRS working president K T Rama Rao submitted a memorandum to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had given the contract to a company owned by his brother-in-law and said that action should be taken against him, Congress leaders say that KTR was making wild allegations without substantiating them.

They said that it is not enough to give lectures just because he has good oratory skills. What is important is proof that the government committed a mistake. They felt that KTR allegations also amounted to questioning the judgement of the Union Government which had given approval to the company to take up the works.

It is being said that it was a joint venture between CM Revanth Reddy’s relative company and the other agency (IHP) Indian Hume Pipe to take up the works under the Amrut scheme worth Rs 1,200 crore.

KTR’s objection was that the company’s annual profit was not more than Rs 2 crore and hence the agency was not eligible and that it was in violation of the company laws.

Now the issue is, did the Union ministry allot the works to an unqualified company? According to the government the tendering process has been taken up in a transparent manner and the works were awarded after verifying the reputation of the joint venture project taken up by the two agencies.

The Union Urban Ministry stipulated regulations and awarded works to the agencies as per the norms in every state. KTR has only made political allegations against the agency without submitting documentary evidence of violation of the guidelines in awarding the works. He should show where the guidelines bar the joint venture from taking up the works. His comments that Telangana had become an ATM for Modi and that RR tax was being collected in Telangana were most irresponsible and uncalled for.

KTR further said, "We will not let this incompetent government in Telangana continue." This shows how destructive the attitude the BRS has, senior ruling party leaders including some ministers say. Since KTR alleged that BJP MPs were shielding Revanth, it now remains to be seen how the BJP state party reacts to these charges.