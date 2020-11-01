SPF constable shoots self in Hyderabad

A constable of Special Protection Force (SPF) committed suicide on Sunday morning by shooting himself with his rifle here in Secunderabad. He was identified as Madhu.

Madhu, a constable of Special Protection Force (SPF) was deployed at the Bank of Maharashtra at SD Road in Mahankali police station and is a native of Nalgonda district. On Saturday night, the constable loaded his rifle and shot himself. He death was instantaneous.

On a receipt of information, the Mahankali police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officers examined the spot and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

On July 8, a greyhounds constable shot himself with his service gun at Greyhounds unit in Narsingi. The constable identified as Chand Pasha is said to have been suffering from depression which led him to take the extreme decision.