Sphoorthy Engineering College Hosts Creative Carnival Talent Hunt

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the Creative Carnival Talent Hunt, organized by Clicktalks in association with TASK. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, photography, and short film making, focusing on social themes like women’s safety, addiction, global warming, and drug abuse.

The event was graced by Chairman S. Chalma Reddy Garu, Secretary S.Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu, Principal Dr. Giridhar akkula, TASK Cluster Manager Sravanthi, Clicktalks Manager Arya, DSP K. Subharam Reddy, Inspector of Police P. Srinivas Rao (TGANB), and Women's Chapter Coordinator Dr. Gayathri, who emphasized the role of youth in addressing societal challenges.

The students’ impactful performances made the event a grand success, spreading awareness and inspiring change.