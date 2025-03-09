Live
- ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ first look promises power-packed action drama
- Jana Sena to invite women for party 12th anniversary celebrations
- Al Pacino celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Dog Day Afternoon’
- Kerala mass murder case: Police to probe financial dealings of accused's mother
- WAVES to connect Indian creators, technologists with global talent: Centre
- Kareena brings out her inner Poo once again for IIFA performance
- PM Modi visits Vice President Dhankhar in AIIMS, wishes him speedy recovery
- Kriti Sanon & Kanika Dhillon win big at IIFA 2025 as 'Do Patti' bags 'Best Actor' & 'Best Original Story'
- Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma joins Brian Lara's 12-toss losing streak in ODIs
- Indian Army contingent departs for joint exercise in Kyrgyzstan
Just In
Sphoorthy Engineering College Hosts Creative Carnival Talent Hunt
Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the Creative Carnival Talent Hunt, organized by Clicktalks in association with TASK.
Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the Creative Carnival Talent Hunt, organized by Clicktalks in association with TASK. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, photography, and short film making, focusing on social themes like women’s safety, addiction, global warming, and drug abuse.
The event was graced by Chairman S. Chalma Reddy Garu, Secretary S.Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu, Principal Dr. Giridhar akkula, TASK Cluster Manager Sravanthi, Clicktalks Manager Arya, DSP K. Subharam Reddy, Inspector of Police P. Srinivas Rao (TGANB), and Women's Chapter Coordinator Dr. Gayathri, who emphasized the role of youth in addressing societal challenges.
The students’ impactful performances made the event a grand success, spreading awareness and inspiring change.