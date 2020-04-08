Spurned techie commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Spurned by a girl, a software engineer committed suicide here at KPHB colony on Tuesday night. Chandra Kiran (32) was working in a software firm and used to live at Begumpet. However, he later moved to Madhapur after entering into a live-in relationship with a girl two years ago.

The duo recently shifted their home to Tulasi Nagar in KPHB colony. It is learned that Chandra Kiran slipped into depression when the girl left him 25 days ago.

On Tuesday, Chandra Kiran did not attend any of the calls from his family members. Kiran's brother Rakesh, who grew suspicious over his behaviour went to his residence and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Rakesh informed the police who recovered a suicide note stating in which he stated that he could not live without the girl.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.