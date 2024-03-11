Spurred by Revanth’s visit, Asad gets cracking on devpt works in ‘Asli Hyd’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's announcement for the development of Hyderabad's Old City has prompted the initiation of various developmental projects in the Charminar zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and leader of AIMIM, has inaugurated several works in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency in response to this initiative.

Amidst the talk of a lack of developments in Old City, many developmental programmes were taken up, and more projects are in the pipeline to elevate the infrastructure. Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Old City is witnessing various development initiatives, and Asad Owaisi is leading an inauguration spree of various developments worth crores of rupees.

After the CM assured to develop the Old City and termed it ‘Real Hyderabad’, the municipal administration has been taking initiative for developing the South zone of the city. In the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi has been taking up developmental work across his Lok Sabha constituency, especially in Bahadurpura, Charminar, and Yakutpura. Recently, Asad inaugurated development works worth Rs 1.46 crore in Falaknuma, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Jahanuma, Ramnasthpura, and DoodhBowli divisions under the Bahadurpura Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.

He, along with Yakuutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj, inaugurated development works worth Rs 3 crore at 32 different locations in the Talab Chanchalam, Pathergatti, and Moghalpura divisions of the Yakutpura Assembly constituency. With the budget, 20 drinking water supply lines and 12 sewerage line works will be executed.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the board released the budget after the AIMIM made representation in the backdrop of complaints of water pollution in several areas of Yakutpura. The people were complaining of drainage water getting mixed with drinking water due to the damage to water supply lines. On representation, the board released a budget to take up new water pipeline and sewerage line work.

On Sunday, Asad inaugurated sewerage line works worth Rs 1,35,03,000 in Yakutpura. Last month, he inaugurated various projects in his Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, including works worth Rs 20.70 crore in Bahadurpura, a community hall worth Rs 54 lakh in Yakutpura, a school in Charminar worth Rs 90 lakh, and another school in Malakpet worth Rs 1.5 crore, among others. Also, in Malakpet, a Kiosk street vending zone worth Rs 3.65 crore was also planned.

Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), there is notable progress in strengthening the road network in the Old City area. Numerous flyovers and road construction projects have already been successfully completed.

Over the past eight years, substantial efforts have been dedicated to enhancing the water supply in the Old City region, resulting in a noticeable improvement in drinking water availability. An impressive investment of over Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for these water supply improvements. Additionally, the CM, responding to Asad's representation, has sanctioned Rs 200 crore specifically for road widening projects.