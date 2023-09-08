Sri Kakatiya Talent School celebrates Janmashtami

Rangareddy: The Sri Kakatiya Talent School in Shadnagar town of Rangareddy district witnessed a celebration of Shrikrishna Janmashtami, organised by the school’s principal, Swathi Reddy. The event was a resounding success, with children donning captivating Lord Krishna and Gopika costumes.

In an address on this auspicious occasion, principal Swathi Reddy emphasised the profound significance of Lord Vishnu’s incarnations in the form of living beings. She stressed that these incarnations serve the noble purpose of protecting the virtuous and bringing justice to the wicked when sin prevails in the world. Among these divine manifestations, Lord Krishna is hailed as one of the Leela incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Highlighting Lord Krishna’s exceptional role in spreading spiritual wisdom, she remarked that he ascended to the revered status of Jagadguru by imparting the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to the world.

The celebration brought together the entire school community, including the dedicated teaching staff, enthusiastic students, and various participants from the locality.