Sridhar Babu counters oppn attack, bats for Cong victory

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday asserted that despite “all conspiracies and misinformation by opposition parties”, it will be the Congress flag that continues to fly over Jubilee Hills. He said the electorate is ready to deliver a “befitting lesson” to the BJP and BRS in the by-election.

Campaigning in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav at Yellareddyguda, the minister conducted door-to-door visits, interacting with residents and taking stock of local civic issues. He directed officials on the spot to address the grievances raised by citizens.

The minister said the Congress government is committed to fulfilling its pre-election promises and is working with sincerity towards urban development and welfare-based governance.

Comparing the Congress administration’s efforts with the previous government, he accused the BRS of neglecting Hyderabad’s growth for nine years, while claiming credit for only a handful of flyovers and underpasses.

“Real development demands intent and transparency, not publicity,” he said, adding that the present government is focused on transparent governance, reflecting the aspirations of the people of Telangana and future generations.

Responding to opposition criticism, Sridhar Babu said unfounded allegations and false narratives would not deter the state from pursuing its development agenda. He urged voters to support the Congress and stand by a government “working tirelessly for the welfare of all communities and the progress of the state.”

Appealing to voters of Jubilee Hills, he described Naveen Yadav as a leader, who is aware of local issues and consistently engaged with the needs of his constituency. He urged citizens not to be misled by “divisive rhetoric or false promises.” MLA Makan Singh Raj Thakur, Rangareddy DCC president Challa Narasimha Reddy and other local leaders were present during the campaign.