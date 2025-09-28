Live
Sridhar Babu travels in Hyd Metro; interacts with commuters
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday made a surprise journey on the Hyderabad Metro to gain firsthand insights into the daily experiences of city commuters.
Travelling like a regular passenger, the Minister purchased a ticket and journeyed from Nagole in the East to Raidurg in the IT Corridor on the Western side.
During the ride, he interacted with commuters on a range of issues, including metro services, amenities, station safety, traffic challenges, and overall public transport experiences.
Assuring passengers of the Government’s commitment to enhancing urban mobility, Sridhar Babu highlighted initiatives such as the Metro Phase-2 expansion, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and upcoming future mobility projects. He also welcomed suggestions and feedback from the public. Reiterating that the present Government is a people’s government, the Minister said it not only accepts appreciation but is equally open to criticism. He urged the citizens to support the State’s efforts and actively participate in building a progressive Telangana for future generations.