Sridhar urges Taiwanese to invest in TG’s booming textile sector

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industries and IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, has extended a cordial invitation to Taiwanese industrialists, urging them to invest in the state’s burgeoning textile sector and become integral stakeholders in the “Rising Telangana” narrative.

Highlighting the abundant opportunities available in Telangana compared to other Indian states, the Minister underscored the state’s rapid emergence as a formidable player in the textile industry. On Friday, a high-level Taiwanese textile delegation, comprising 11 members and led by Justin Huang, President of the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

“Within a short span, Telangana has made significant strides in the textile sector, positioning itself on par with other leading states,” the Minister stated. He noted that the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) from industries for 2024-25 stands at Rs 2.77 lakh crore, with textiles playing a key role. “Telangana produces some of the finest quality cotton in India,” he added.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), developed with special focus by the state government, has become a “game-changer.” He explained that KMTP offers integrated, world-class infrastructure — from ginning, spinning, weaving, and processing to garmenting — all in one place. “Leading companies like Youngone, Kitex, and Ganesha Ecosphere have already invested here,” he confirmed. The park is strategically connected to the Hyderabad–Nagpur–Vijayawada Industrial Corridor and benefits from excellent logistics and transport infrastructure. He pointed out vast opportunities for investment in areas like functional textiles, eco-friendly dyeing, and textile recycling.

The Minister also assured the visiting delegation of the Telangana Government’s commitment to driving industrial growth through global partnerships. “We offer customised land parcels, plug-and-play facilities, a skilled workforce, effective leadership, a stable government, and strategic geographic advantage,” he stated. He further noted that sectors such as technical textiles, ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing), sustainable manufacturing, innovation, and R&D are ideal for collaboration with Taiwanese enterprises.

Minister Sridhar Babu also proposed that, should Taiwanese investors come forward, the government would explore setting up a dedicated Telangana–Taiwan Manufacturing Zone and exclusive Textile Clusters. He reaffirmed Telangana’s readiness to work closely with the Taiwan Textile Federation for the sector’s growth.