Srinivas Nagar Colony is in dire need of basic facilities

Alwal: The garbage dumped on roads, dangling electric wires, lack of proper sewerage infrastructure and bad roads are pestering the residents of Srinivas Nagar Colony in Old Alwal. The perturbed residents rued that the infrastructure development in the colony has been zero ever since the colony was established, and despite several representations to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities, the problems remain unaddressed.



They further said that during rains their problems get compounded with drainage water inundating the colony roads. Further, the colony roads which were laid during the time of colony layout have reached such a bad condition that motorists find it difficult to maneuver their vehicles.

"There is no proper sewerage system in place here. The sewage flows into open temple plots making it difficult for colony residents to commute on this stretch. Further, these muck-filled plots become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The promises of the civic body are short-lived with no permanent solution to our woes in near sight," said Narender Reddy, president of Srinivas Nagar Colony.

Another issue that concerns many of the residents are the dangling electric wires. "These wires are posing a serious threat to people passing through the lanes. They can cause serious accidents especially during rains. The State government should penalise the electricity department for not addressing the issue," said an irate resident of the colony, also pointing towards the stalled drainage works that were taken up recently.

"We are forced to reside sans any of basic amenities as the GHMC failed to fulfill its duties. The garbage collector does not clean the trash regularly and comes only once in a week. This has been pushing many to throw the garbage roadside and in open plots. We have complained to the concerned authorities about these issues, but no use," R Jay Palan, another resident of the Colony said.

Issues in need of immediate attention

♦ Roads in bad shape

♦ Incomplete drainage infrastructure

♦ Garbage dumped on roads

♦ Dangling electric wires