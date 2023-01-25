Srinivas Nandlal Dhupad gets award for saving 2,500 cows

Hyderabad: The Gurus Institute gave away awards for 2023 to individuals who have been providing selfless service to people, at a function in Jalna (Maharashtra).

The award was given to Srinivas Nandlal Dhupad, who had played an important role in saving 2,500 cows from getting slaughtered and to Jai Shri Ram, who has been providing relief to people in pain with his Siddha Yoga.

According to Sakshi Gandhi and M Lalitha of the institute, the institution gives away Sevak Awards every year to persons who serve people. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary Bhagwanth Rao, Dhupad saved the cows from slaughterhouse and shifted them to gaushalas.

Ashok Gandhi, Gyanchand, Gautam from Jalna, Dr. Gadia, Rajesh Luniya, Guru's Sevak Maruti, Samkit, Dashrath Allapa Srikanth were present.