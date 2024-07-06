Stanley College: Pathway to success

Stanley International Cell organizes student exchange programs in collaboration with the Higher Studies Committee. A total of 18 students and 6 faculty members were sent to Lincoln University College, Malaysia, for a week this academic year as part of ‘Stanley Study Abroad’.

Since its inception in 2008, Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women has established itself as a premier institution on the historic and verdant Stanley College campus at Abids, Hyderabad. Founded by philanthropist K. Krishna Rao with the support of the Methodist Church in India, the college has rapidly become a beacon of academic excellence. Approved by AICTE, New Delhi, and affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, Stanley has achieved significant milestones in just 16 years. In 2018, all eligible undergraduate programs received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and in 2019, the institution earned an 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC. Further cementing its status, the University Grants Commission awarded the college Autonomous Status in 2021 for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2021-22. In 2024, Stanley was reaccredited by NAAC with an 'A' grade, reaffirming its commitment to quality education.

Stanley’s dedication to educational excellence is reflected in its experienced faculty, industry-relevant courses, cutting-edge research centers, and robust industry partnerships. The faculty at Stanley are renowned for their commitment to teaching and research, continuously adapting to the evolving demands of the industry to prepare students for successful careers. The institution upholds core values of interdisciplinary, innovative pedagogy, diversity, and continuous innovation.

Students at Stanley benefit from a comprehensive educational framework that integrates internships with classroom learning, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet contemporary societal needs. The college’s innovative teaching methods, intensive laboratory training, and industry-oriented pedagogy foster academic and professional excellence. Moreover, interactive sessions, seminars, and workshops play a crucial role in the holistic training of young engineers. Stanley offers a wide array of undergraduate courses, including Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, CSE (AI&ML), Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Information Technology. The college also provides postgraduate programs in CSE, ECE (Embedded Systems), and MBA.

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women continues to set new standards in engineering education, shaping the future with its unwavering dedication to academic and professional excellence.

Training and Placement Cell

Stanley subscribes to the idea of the employability of its students and has designed training modules from the BE first year itself to make them industry-ready. The Training & Placement Cell creates opportunities to develop essential skills and explore the world of employment and new career avenues. The college also provides training in soft skills, training skills, and reasoning ability in addition to value-added courses like GRE, GATE, GMAT, and TOEFL.

♦ Highest Package for the academic year 2023-24: 22.00 lakhs.

♦ Average Annual Package for the academic year 2022-23: 8.19 lakhs.

♦ Maximum Annual Package for the academic year 2022-23: 30.00 lakhs.

♦ Total of 1000+ offers were given by companies in the year 2022-23.

DST Research Funds

The institution received research grants of Rs 2.39 crores from the Department of Science and Technology, University Grants Commission, DST-CURIE, etc., for active Research and Development.

Why Choose Stanley?

♦ Best Women’s Engineering College Award by the Indian Society for Technical Education

♦ Osmania University-recognized Research Centres for the departments of CSE & ECE

♦ 51 University Rank holders

♦ MOUs with IIIT Hyderabad (Virtual Labs), IIT Bombay (Spoken Tutorials), IIT Madras (NPTEL), and NIT Warangal (NMEICT)

♦ Recognized as an ACTIVE Local Chapter by NPTEL

♦ In-house Learning Management System for monitoring teaching and student mentoring

♦ MOU with Lincoln University College, Malaysia

♦ 49 faculty members hold PhDs, with three from international universities, and two pursuing post-doctoral studies. Around 30 faculty members are pursuing PhDs