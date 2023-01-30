Startup20X to act as global startup policy-making channel

Hyderabad: Startup20X launched under the Statup20 Engagement Group is a series of talks, conferences and events started under the aegis of India's Startup20 Engagement Group to bring together a group of voices from the world of innovation and entrepreneurship who are creating impact through their innovations.

It invites innovation drivers, including innovators, visionaries, educators, incubation professionals, investors, women, youth, differently-abled innovators, grassroots innovators, artisans, artists to bring their journey, impact and expertise through storytelling to the world.

Startup20x creates a generative platform for drivers of innovation with the vision to create a bottom up input channel for global startup policy-making. It will co-brand several events at and in partnership with various countries, corporates, nonprofits and government institutions throughout 2023-24 with the goal to engage and inspire people and reach the last person. This platform is open to not just the G20 and invited countries, but to any voice in the startup ecosystems of the world.

Today the G20 countries have some of the most developed startup ecosystems in the world and have witnessed the rise of some of the world's best performing startup support systems, such as Y combinater, Seedstars, Techstars and several others. Startup20X will involve several such stakeholders that will help kick start conversations around scaling and exposing innovation ecosystem enablers in these cities, to global best practices. The platform will also act as a focused networking ground for deriving tangible, implementable outcomes.

Strtup20X is launched with a conviction that the power to shape Global Startup policies should be in the hands of startups, those who are taking personal risk to improve the world for all. To use Mahatma Gandhi's famous term, 'Startup20X is the Antyodaya of global startup policymaking.'