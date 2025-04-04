State govt to abide by apex court order on Gachibowli lands: Ministers

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Government will abide by the Supreme Court’s order to stop the activity in Kancha Gachibowli lands.

In a statement, the two ministers said that the government will provide required information sought by the Supreme Court within the stipulated time. “The State Government reposes faith in the Supreme Court and hopes that justice will prevail,” they said.

The Ministers also asked the police officials - Additional DGP (Intelligence) and Cyberabad Commissioner not to act harshly against students who took part in the protest held against the felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli lands near Hyderabad Central University.