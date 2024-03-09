State govt to turn Telangana into top health destination

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday said the State government would make Telangana a health destination. He inaugurated the newly built DSA lab with Rs.12 crore and the CPR advanced high-fidelity tech-enabled critical care simulation skill lab costing Rs.5 crore.

The minister gave appointment certificates to 39 associate professors and 300 staff nurses in NIMS. On this occasion, Rajanarsimha said NIMS had a brand image at the national level. He said that he would contribute to enhancement of the NIMS brand. The State, which has hospitals like Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya and NIMS and which are continuously providing medical services to people and working hard to make the State a health destination globally. ‘Efforts are being made to get international recognition for health education along with medical tourism’, he said.

The minister said the government was creating a new activity for further development of education and medical sectors in view of the future of next 20 years. During his visit to NIMS, he inspected all major departments.

He went round the NIMS expansion works and held discussions with the director asking him to complete the work quickly. He appreciated opening of skill lab, the first in south India, with the help of USAID organization. The minister examined the lab.

NIMS director Dr. Birappa, medical superintendent Dr. Nimma Satyanarayana, Sai Satish of Department of Cardiology, USAID Dr. Vara Prasad, Nikhil Reddy, various HODs, doctors and nursing staff were present.