State-of-the-art Vaikunta Dhamam crematorium at Shamshabad soon

Rangareddy: After bagging projects like comprehensive solid waste management system and over a dozen parks and gymnasiums in the municipality, the Shamshabad Municipal Council under Rangareddy district has now embarked on shaping a "Vaikunta Dhamam, a state-of-the-art multi-facility crematorium to help people perform last rights of their departed family members with all the required facilities under one roof.



With a fund to the tune of Rs 1 crore, the crematorium with aesthetic touch is being built on a sprawling space of one acre at Gollapally close to Airport Road on the city outskirts.

Facilities like Crematory Platforms, Waiting Galleries for visitors, Wood Storage Room, Ash Storage Room, a Dimpudu Kallem and a Puja Mandapam make this funeral home a most unique and comprehensive crematorium in all means.

"The facility will have two crematory platforms to perform two cremations at a time, two galleries for visitors, from where they could be able to have a clear glance of last rights besides a Dimpudu Kallem and a Puja Mandapam," informed Mohd Saber Ali, Commissioner Shamshabad Municipal Council.

Apart from this, he said, facilities like fully furnished Wood storage room, Ash storage room and Security Room makes this crematorium a unique one of its own kind. "Works were grounded almost six months ago and the facility will get into a complete shape by April this year," the official said.

Elaborating the security measures at the facility, Naresh, the Assistant Engineering Shamshabad Municipal Council said, "Out of five acres of land, crematorium is being built on one acre area. The facility will be covered with a compound wall while a security room will be built at a very entrance from where the verification of bodies will be carried out the moment the Vikunta Ratham (a vehicle carrying dead bodies) reaches the gate."

Besides provision of toilets for both ladies and gents separately, he said, the whole arena will have a space for 500 people at a time. "Upon completion of the crematorium, last rights of the dead bodies will be directed and performed at this facility only where entries of deaths will also be recorded," he added.