State to have tourist police soon, says DGP

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting the state, Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender announced that Tourist Police will be deployed soon at the major tourist destinations. The DGP said that as many as 80 police personnel will be allocated to the Tourism Department.

During a coordination meeting on Wednesday between the Telangana Tourism Department and the Police Department Dr Jitender said, “A comprehensive Tourist Police System will be in place by World Tourism Day which will be celebrated on September 27.”

Tourism Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Law & Order Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat, Tourism Department MD V Kranti, Film Development Corporation MD CH Priyanka, and senior police officers participated in the meeting.

The Tourist Police units will operate in major tourist destinations including Ananthagiri, Somasila, Ramappa, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Nagarjunasagar, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam, Amrabad, and other key locations. The DGP assured that the Police Department will extend full cooperation to the Tourism Department for the promotion and safety of tourism in Telangana.

Dr Jitender also suggested that the Tourism Department prepare standard operating procedures for issuing shooting permits and organizing special events. This, he said, will enable police to provide timely and effective security arrangements. Film producers and event organizers were advised to inform the authorities in advance to ensure adequate security measures.

Special CS Jayesh Ranjan highlighted that several initiatives will be undertaken to boost tourism in the state. He emphasized the need for Tourist Police to safeguard visitors to spiritual, medical, and recreational destinations, attracting both domestic and international tourists. The meeting was attended by Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Mann, Multi Zone-II IGP Tafseer Iqbal, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Gajarao Bhupal, Rachakonda DCP Indira, AIG Ramana Kumar, and other senior officials.