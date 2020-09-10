Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender sought a report from the officials of his department on the status of medical infrastructure, devices and equipment in government hospitals in all districts and also the status of the equipment.



This decision comes in the wake of opposition parties' allegations that medical equipment in many State hospitals was not in a working condition and hence, people were suffering to get proper treatment for corona. In a review meeting with senior officials on Thursday, Eatala instructed them to create isolation centres with required facilities in villages in view of the spike in cases there.

For one lakh corona cases, 15,000 patients might require hospital treatment with 10,000 of them joining government hospitals, while the remaining 5,000 private hospitals and accordingly, steps have to be taken, Eatala felt.

He also enquired about the establishment of liquid oxygen tanks in major tertiary, teaching and district hospitals including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Kakatiya, GMC-Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, district hospitals in King Koti and Karimnagar etc.

Meanwhile, Telangana crossed 1.5 lakh corona cases with 2,534 fresh cases reported until Wednesday evening. Also, with 11 deaths, the total deceased count rose to 927. The total test count is also nearing the 20 lakh mark. The recovered cases tally stood at 1.17 lakh with 32,106 active cases.