Stay put in work stations, CM KCR instructs officials

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rain in the next two days, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed all officials not to leave their work stations. The CM alerted district administration to ensure all precautions to avoid submergence.

At a high-level meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on flood situation, KCR warned that the floods in River Godavari will cross the danger levels in the next two days. He asked the Ministers, MLAS and people representatives of the Godavari catchment areas to be on high alert. The CM enquired about floods in Pranahitha, Lakshmi barrage, Sripada Yellampally and other barrages and sought detailed information about the flood situation. "Officials have been asked not to leave their working stations of the departments concerned to save the people in the difficult times and asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue circulars in this regard," a source said.

The CM also enquired GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar about the status of roads in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy informed the CM that the repairs of damaged national highways are in progress.

KCR instructed the Energy department to take all steps to avoid submergence of sub- stations in the floods and seek the details of functioning of 11 KV substations. Special Chief Secretary to Irrigation Rajat Kumar informed the chief minister about the hourly recordings of flood flows through satellite images from the Godavari catchment areas to SRSP and Kadem projects. Rajat Kumar explained that the available new technology will be useful to shift people to safer places from the submerged areas by estimating the flood levels in advance. The IMD wing is forecasting the rains but not predicting the floods due to heavy downpour and the new technology will help to anticipate the flood threat in advance. The chief minister directed the Municipal Commissioners, ZP CEOs, MPDOs, Panchayat Raj and Health wing officials to be alert round-the-clock and to give up their neglect attitude during the two-day holiday period in view of the heavy rain threat.