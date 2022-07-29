Stop spewing Hindu-hate rhetoric: VHP to Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Telangana on Thursday demanded the All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to stop his 'Hindu-hatred political rhetoric' on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making elaborate arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra.

It said devotees celebrating the yatra are welcoming the arrangements being made by the UP government. But, the Hyderabad MP called it waste of taxpayers' money out of his Hindu hatred. It reminded Owaisi that the State government has been spending on such arrangements from crores contributed by Hindus to their temples and not from the taxpayers' money.

"Even the Telangana State government is spending on Hindu festivals; it has sanctioned funds of the Endowments department."

It demanded the AIMIM chief instead write to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not to spend taxpayers' money on subsidised tours to places of worship, feasts during festivals and conducting repairs of places of worship. It asked the MP to ensure that its friendly alley does not waste taxpayers' money rather than resorting to false propaganda.

The VHP State joint-secretary Ravinuthala Sasidhar demanded the Tirumala Tirupati Devstanam Board (TTD) chairman to stop removal of Chatrapathi Sivaji's portraits and symbols from the vehicles of devotees coming to Tirumala. Taking strong exception to this, he said the rule of prevention of taking symbols and insignia belonging to other religions to Tirumala Hills does not

apply to gods, goddesses of Hindu religion, as well as, Chathrapathi Sivaji who established 'Hindu Rastra'. He said reports regarding removal of Sivaji and even Lord Venkateswara Swamy are disturbing. He demanded the TTD chairman to immediately institute a probe and take action against those responsible.

Sasidhar remained that not only people from Maharashtra but also from across the nation worship Sivaji as the 'rejuvenator of dharma'. He said some devotees were forced to return from Alipiri without having darshan of Venkateswara Swamy following the TTD staff's demand to remove the symbols of Sivaji. He said the TTD chairman should immediately make a statement as it is not only an act of anti-Hindu, but also detrimental to the country's integrity.

He said VHP also demands immediate removal of employees belonging to other religions from the TTD service.