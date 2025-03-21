Strengthen party, bring us into power in TG: Shah, Nadda to new MLCs

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP party chief JP Nadda asked BJP MPs, newly elected MLCs and party leaders to focus on the ensuing local body elections to bring victory to the party.

They said this when Telangana MPs, along with two newly elected MLCs and other senior leaders on Thursday met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in the Parliament House and later called on Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

During these meetings, Shah and Nadda congratulated the newly elected MLCs to work to strengthen the party and work hard in the upcoming local body elections. They said there are numerous opportunities for the party to come to power in Telangana in the forthcoming assembly elections and stressed the importance of everyone working together toward this goal.

Similarly, Amit Shah congratulated the newly elected MLCs and advised them to work diligently and passionately to advance the party’s interests in the state and to prepare for the local body elections.