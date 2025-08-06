Students can legally work part-time while studying in Ireland

Hyderabad: Students going to Ireland for education are legally allowed to work part-time in accordance with the country’s rules and regulations, said Vendi D’Souza, Senior Vice President of Education for Ireland. She was the chief guest at an awareness seminar held on Tuesday, organized by the I20 Fever Education organization for students heading to various universities in Ireland.

During the seminar, she provided insights to the students about life in Ireland and clarified several important topics. She mentioned that, after completing their courses, students are allowed by Irish law to stay in the country for up to two years to search for employment.

She also noted that every year, a large number of students from the Telugu states go to Ireland to study in fields such as Business Studies, Engineering, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare.

Representatives from Dublin City University, Maynooth University, TUS, NCI, Griffith College, and University of Galway attended the program. I20 Fever representatives Naveen Yathapu, Srinivas Raju, and others also participated.