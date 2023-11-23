Sudden rains lashes Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city on Thursday morning experienced a sudden downpour, marking the onset of the first Northwest Monsoon rain after winter onset. The day began with cloudy skies and mist, gradually transforming into a refreshing rainfall that caught many residents off guard.

Until 10 am, several areas in the city recorded the rain with Balanagar 4 mm of rainfall, Moulali at 4 mm, Rajendranagar at 3.5 mm, and Gachibowli at 2.5 mm.

The light showers was also observed in other parts of the city, including Saroornagar, Cherlapalli, Sivarampalle, Quthbullahpur, and Khairatabad.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, this abrupt change in weather is attributed to a western disturbance, and they forecast isolated rains in the city for the next two days.