Sudheer Babu distributes traffic kits to police staff

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday distributed traffic kits to 730 traffic personnel of the Rachakonda Commissionerate as a part of welfare measures.

The Commissioner had previously enquired about the difficulties faced by the traffic police staff and responded immediately by distributing traffic kits, which include ten articles worth Rs 7,800. The total amount of these kits was Rs 41,83,664. The kit includes a bag, LED baton, reflective, a raincoat, a water bottle, jungle shoe goggles, a hat safety helmet, and a face mask.