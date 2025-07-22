Suman TV celebrates 10th anniv by offering 2BHK flats to employees

Hyderabad: SumanTV, a frontrunner in the digital media space under Play Even Info Ltd has launched a unique and commendable initiative as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations — offering two-bedroom flats to its employees.

Recognizing the pivotal role employees have played in the company’s growth, Chairman Suman made a significant announcement: two-bedroom flats would be provided free of cost to employees who have completed five years of service and earn below Rs 75,000 per month. In the first phase, 20 employees received their new homes. This move is believed to be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian digital news industry — possibly even across the broader news media landscape.

Chairman Suman emphasized that the company’s success — growing from a small team of two to an enterprise worth crores of rupees — would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its employees. He described this gesture as a way of repaying their loyalty and contribution.