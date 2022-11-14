Superstar Krishna hospitalised; Actor Naresh says it is routine check up

HYDERABAD: The veteran actor and Superstar Krishna was rushed to the hospital on Sunday by his family members. He is said to be suffering from respiratory problems for quite some time and was taken to the Continental Hospital in Gachibowli. Krishna lives in Nanakramguda which is close to the hospital.

Actor Naresh who is taking care of the actor stated that there was no cause for worry and it was a routine check-up. He is slated to be discharged from the hospital either in the evening or tomorrow morning once his condition stabilises.

The veteran actor had recently lost his wife Indira Devi and It is known that the Ghattamaneni family has been in a state of grief this year. In January this year his elder son Ramesh Babu died and in September Krishna's wife, Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi also passed away due to illness.

Krishna's fans were concerned about his health condition, but the family members have said that he was doing well. The actor whose film career spans five decades has acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India.