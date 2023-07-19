Supply textbooks to govt colleges: Sabitha to officials

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has directed the Intermediate officials to ensure textbooks should be supplied to all government junior colleges by Friday.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, she showed displeasure over the delay in construction of new buildings, additional classrooms, toilets and other facilities for which Rs.60 crore was already sanctioned. Reddy directed officials to complete them on war footing. If needed, officials should involve private transport officers and not just rely on RTC.

Pointing out that, despite clear instructions to complete the works before the new academic year--officials failed in the task---the minister directed Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal to review the progress on a weekly basis. The government had sanctioned an additional Rs.4.43 crore for modernising labs and maintenance.

The minister refuted reports on a drop in admissions in government junior colleges; she said there was still time for admissions. Several students have enrolled in 119 BC Welfare Residential Schools, 38 KGBVs and two Tribal Welfare Residential Schools that were upgraded into Intermediate colleges.

Expressing her unhappiness over poor pass percentages in colleges from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts, Reddy said students in remote areas across the State were scoring good marks. Despite all amenities and provisions in colleges, Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, poor pass percentage was a matter of concern, The minister directed officials to lay focus on students’ performance and improve their scores in the Intermediate exams.