Supreme Court gives 6 months to States to complete appointments

Hyderabad: The State has to fill the special teachers' vacancies in schools for children with special needs (CWSN) with permanent teachers by March 2022. Following a law, erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had issued orders sanctioning permanent teachers for CWSN in government schools. However, post-bifurcation of AP the posts have been divided among the two States.



Currently about 2,340 special education teachers are working in various government schools in Telangana as temporary or scheme-based employees. Similarly, about 8,101 special teachers are working in AP.

However, the issue of appointment of special education teachers remained thorny for both States. The reason was both the governments had preferred to appoint special education teachers either temporarily or as scheme-based employees.

Also, in some cases, the existing teachers have been provided additional training to teach children with special needs. This is due to shortage of qualified special education teachers.

Aggrieved with similar violation of norms a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the State governments of UP and Punjab.

Taking cognisance of others impleading in the petition, the apex court heard the implementation of rules of appointment of special education teachers for CWSN in all States.

After six years since the petition was admitted, Justice A M Khanwilkar on Thursday delivering his judgment, directed all States to complete the appointment of regular special education teachers within six months.or before the start of the academic year 2022-23, from October 28,2021.

Speaking to The Hans India, Special Educators Forum-India (SEFI) national convener Kalpagiri said, "only AP appointed special educators on regular basis." Attempts seeking similar relief met with no success since the formation of Telangana."

The SC directive is a welcome sign. It has not only directed completion of the appointment process within six months, or before the academic year 2022-23, whichever earlier; but it also directed States to file compliance report within six months.

"We hope the Telangana government would take necessary steps as per the SC directive," he added.