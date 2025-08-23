Live
- Shubhanshu Shukla filled every Indian with pride by hoisting national flag on space station: PM Modi
- After ED, CBI raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Rs 2,000 crore bank fraud case
- Indian Army joins rescue ops following cloudburst in U'khand's Chamoli
- Congress defends Rahul Mamkootathil amid opposition demand for resignation
- Leaving out someone like Iyer shows India’s squad depth, says Taylor
- Chandigarh, Sikkim, Meghalaya shine in Subroto Cup
- Mumbai replaces B’luru as venue for women’s ODI WC
- SA bag fifth consecutive ODI series win over Aus
- Asian Shooting Championship: Elavenil Valarivan strikes 10m air rifle gold
- Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay “fit”
Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Legacy in Indian Politics
Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a distinguished figure in Indian politics, served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from 2012...
Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a distinguished figure in Indian politics, served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from 2012 to 2019. He was born on March 25, 1942, in Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad State. Reddy pursued his education with a BA in History from Osmania College, Kurnool, in 1964, followed by an LLB from Osmania University Law College in Hyderabad in 1967.
Reddy’s political career was marked by his tenure as a member of both the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha, where he represented the Nalgonda constituency of Telangana. He played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and was instrumental in numerous mass movements.
Elected as the General Secretary of the CPI on March 31, 2012, Reddy held the position until July 21, 2019, when he was succeeded by D. Raja. Known for his commitment to the communist ideology, Reddy was involved in various seminars and symposia at state, national, and international levels, earning admiration from both within and outside the party.
In his personal life, Reddy is married to Dr. B.V. Vijaya Lakshmi and is the father of two sons. He is widely respected for his simplicity, honesty, and unwavering dedication to political activism. Reddy’s legacy continues to inspire many in the realm of Indian politics.