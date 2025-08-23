Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Legacy in Indian Politics

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a distinguished figure in Indian politics, served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from 2012 to 2019. He was born on March 25, 1942, in Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad State. Reddy pursued his education with a BA in History from Osmania College, Kurnool, in 1964, followed by an LLB from Osmania University Law College in Hyderabad in 1967.

Reddy’s political career was marked by his tenure as a member of both the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha, where he represented the Nalgonda constituency of Telangana. He played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and was instrumental in numerous mass movements.

Elected as the General Secretary of the CPI on March 31, 2012, Reddy held the position until July 21, 2019, when he was succeeded by D. Raja. Known for his commitment to the communist ideology, Reddy was involved in various seminars and symposia at state, national, and international levels, earning admiration from both within and outside the party.

In his personal life, Reddy is married to Dr. B.V. Vijaya Lakshmi and is the father of two sons. He is widely respected for his simplicity, honesty, and unwavering dedication to political activism. Reddy’s legacy continues to inspire many in the realm of Indian politics.