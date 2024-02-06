Suspended Punjagutta Inspector Durga Rao arrested in AP

Hyderabad: Punjagutta Inspector Durga Rao, who was suspended for alleged cooperation with former BRS MLA Shakil Amir, has been apprehended by police in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrest occurred in Guntakal, Anantapur, after the suspended officer apparently went missing. He faced suspension after being accused of conspiring with a former MLA to secure the release of Shakil Amir’s son, Rahil Amir, in a drunk driving case. Rahil, who was involved in an accident on December 24, was released following a phone call between Shakil Amir and Inspector Durga Rao. Rahil traveled to Dubai after being released.

Hours after Rahil’s escape, Abdul Aarif, turned up at the police station claiming to be the one who caused the accident and was taken into custody and named as accused in the FIR. Durga Rao’s detention comes after she petitioned the High Court for anticipatory bail. After police received a tip-off, Durga was detained in Andhra Pradesh.