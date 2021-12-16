Swachh Survekshan campaign turn into a carnival in Shamshabad

Shamshabad: Unlike the city, the newly formed municipalities of Rangareddy district appeared putting in place efficacious efforts to ensure neat and tidy streets and colonies under Swachh Survekshan programme by bringing people together at one place to educate them and the move is gradually yielding better results.

From taking up sanitation drives to holding awareness meetings with the locals and school students about diligently disposing of garbage, the newly formed Shamshabad municipality is turning the event into a carnival.

Spread over an area of 30 square kilometres with a population of around 80,374 (as per 2011 census), this municipality was formed in the year 2016 merging the areas of Jalpally, Balapur, Kottapet and Pahadi Shareef. Standing immediate next to the city, this municipality provides an abode to around 23,961 families divided into different socio-economic groups.

Having a niche over other municipalities in carrying a state-of-the-art garbage disposal mechanism with its own dumping and compost making yards together in one place, the Shamshabad municipality has made much of this system to efficaciously tackle the day-by-day garbage collection issue that otherwise make other municipalities completely high and dry.

"As part of the Swachh Survekshan programme we are conducting awareness meetings with locals to explain the importance of segregating dry and wet waste before disposing. School children were also told to ensure neatness in their classrooms and schools' premises are also inspected regularly besides nagara deepikas go round the room and taught people about the method to segregate the dry and wet garbage. Apart from this, we are also squaring off at dark spots were people throw garbage and covered them with beautiful 'muggu' after cleaning the spot," informed Sushma Mahender Reddy, Chairperson, Shamshabad Municipality. Elated over the outcome of awareness programmes and other efforts, the Commissioner Shamshabad Municipality Mohd Saber Ali, said, "Making people believe that the development is a by-product of clean colonies and environment is the primary concept behind all measures we are putting in place to achieve the target under Swachh Survekshan. Our efforts make several areas completely garbage free that encourage us to pump up extra energy and roll out more such initiatives."