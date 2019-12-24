Swachh Survekshan Survey from Jan 4

• Hyderabad selected as city of ODF++ for second time. The survey concludes on January 31

• Garbage collection through 2,500 Swachh autos, clearing public places of C&D wastes etc., earn city laurels

• GHMC is also setting up a rendering plant for processing of meat wastes, at a cost of Rs 20 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana government is putting special attention to make Hyderabad a residential area with high technical values. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received many awards national wide for the welfare programmes implemented by the government. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and local leaders are working round the clock under the direction of MA&UD Minister KTR for the development of the city.



Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India. It has given the spirit of healthy competition that has been generated among cities around 'Swachhata,' to help in improving the overall quality of life for their citizens through enhanced service levels towards sanitation and cleanliness. The Swachh Survekshan survey is going to be held from January 04 to January 31.

Hyderabad was selected second time for the month of December as the city of Open Defecation Free (ODF++) after getting selected in January 2019. City stood in fifth position after Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata among the survey conducted in 4,273 municipalities for Swachh Survekshan-2019.

GHMC received cash prize of Rs 10 lakh from central government for the sanitation works. GHMC is working on sanitation programmes to make the city clean and green.

Special drive to collect wastes

As a part of it, GHMC started a special drive to collect wastes from houses. A total of 6.34 MT of e wastes, 116.48 MT furniture wastes, 44.65 MT old clothes and mattresses, 19.85 MT plastic wastes, 0.16 MT hazardous wastes, 1.96 MT glass wastes and 45.39 MT other wastes were collected in the drive and shifted to GHMC dumping yard.

Local corporators, sanitation, engineering, town planning, veterinary, community development and enforcement departments are keeping every area clean by conducting intensive cleanliness drive. GHMC imposed ban for plastic usage and conducting awareness programmes on circumstances to be faced by using plastic. Around 2,500 Swachh autos with GPS system are regularly collecting wastes from residences.

Focus on C&D wastes

To overcome the problem of C&D wastes, GHMCstarted Swachh Survekshan programme and collected the wastes and sent for recycling. C&Dwastes recycling and processing plant is developed in Jeedimetla in an area of 17 acres. The rest of the plants are being developed in Kothwalguda, Jawahar Nagar, Phathullaguda areas. The material which came out with the wastes collected in three months is used to construct the compound wall and walkway of the plant. GHMC arranged collection stations at different junctions for the collection of C&D wastes. GHMC made waste management plan as a compulsion for contractors and builders. Tippers which are empanelled only are allowed to travel C&D wastes. They are imposing penalties to the vehicles which are carrying C&D wastes.

Rendering plant coming up

The GHMC is arranging a rendering plant in Changicherla for processing of meat wastes. It is being developed in 3 acres land with cost of Rs 20 crore. The Central government selected Hyderabad for the development of first rendering plant. Mayor BonthuRammohan, DS Lokesh Kumar and Wakf board chairman Md Saleem visited the plant in recent times. The processed wastes are used for manufacturing of soaps and Brikent materials in vehicles. This rendering plant will be helpful to be away from pollution.