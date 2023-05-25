T Congress felicitates Sushmita

RANGAREDDY: Sushmita, daughter of Ippalappalli Srisailam from Shadnagar town, has accomplished a remarkable feat by securing 384thrank in the All India UPSC Civil Services examination. To congratulate her exceptional performance, senior leaders from the Congress party and members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), namely Kadempalli Srinivas, Somla Naik, Srikanth Goud, and Madhu, felicitated Sushmita on Wednesday.

During the event, TPCC member Kadempalli Srinivas expressed his joy and extended heartfelt congratulations to Sushmita on her outstanding achievement in the UPSC civil services results. He emphasised the significance of attaining such a high rank and being selected for the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS). He further highlighted that her success has brought immense pride not only to her family but also to the local community and the entire Shadnagar town. Her stellar performance and securing a position among the top 400 candidates in the country serve as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and intellectual prowess. He stated that her accomplishment would inspire aspiring civil servants from the region.