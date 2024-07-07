Take steps to ensure grand celebrations of Bonalu festivities: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to ensure the grand success of Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad.

Ponnam Prabhakar along with Endowments Minister Konda Surekha distributed cheques to the temple committees at Tourism Plaza here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the management of temple committees and also directed the officials to organise the festival on the grand scale. The Minister stated that the annual Ashadam Bonalu festivities will begin at Golconda temple on

Sunday ( July 7) and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed to organise the festivities on the grand scale so that Telangana cultural traditions can be preserved throughout the State and the country.

“The Goddess wishes the people to be happy, that there will be abundant rains and good crops in the entire Telangana State,” he said.

The Minister ordered the officials to take measures to avoid any kind of problem during the celebrations and asked the people to extend the cooperation for making the festival a success while maintaining peace and security.