Take up field visits, ensure vaccine is given to all: Errabelli to babus

Hyderabad: Asking higher officials not to be complacent, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials and additional collectors to take up field visits and ensure vaccine is given to all and hasten the drives.

The minister reviewed the progress of rural development schemes in his chambers. In the wake of the third wave of Corona, he directed authorities to carry out the 'Palle Pragathi' programme in a more coordinated and vigorous manner, without compromising on sanitation.

He lauded officials for the performance of the panchayat staff and officers during the last Corona wave, stating that their work was excellent; spirit of the frontline warrior should be maintained.

The minister said the State had achieved 100 per cent success in the first dose of vaccine and wanted officials to complete the second jab as well. The department should be in the forefront while overseeing the booster dose and play a crucial role in the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to see a healthy Telangana. Rao advised the staff to be on field at 7 am and ensure garbage is collected, segregated and shifted to dumpyards. He wanted them to earn revenue through fertiliser production.

Rao also wanted them to identify the 'Palle Prakruti Vanams' and 'Bruhat Prakruti Vanams' wherever needed. He directed them to give jobless persons in villages work under MGNREGS.