Talasani asks Film Chamber to resolve issues of cine workers

Hyderabad: Minister for Cinema Photography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday asked the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and Producers' Council Association to invite film workers for discussion and to resolve all their problems as early as possible.

The film workers have been agitating for the past few days demanding better wages and abstained from work on Wednesday. Responding to the ongoing strike in the film industry, Talasani asked the heads of Film Chamber and Producers' Council Association to resolve the problems in a couple of days and said that they should not bring a situation for the involvement of the State government.

Majority of the film workers are poor and they have suffered a lot during the Covid pandemic. The film chamber should initiative for talks and try to resolve their problems on humanitarian grounds, said Talasani.

Meanwhile, the cinema workers have at least 10 different associations and unions and all of them joined the strike. Film shooting in and around Hyderabad was affected on Wednesday as more than 20,000 Telugu cine workers began a protest demanding a hike in wages.

Large number of cine workers laid siege to the office of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation in the city to demand a 45 per cent increase in wages. Police stopped the protesters, who raised slogans in support of their demand.