Talasani dares Congress and BJP on development in Telangana

Hyderabad: It is ridiculous from Prime minister Narendra Modi's part to spread the misinformation that State government is not cooperating with Central government in terms of development said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday. Addressing a Aathmmeya Sammelanam in Amberpet, he challenged both the BJP and Congress party leaders whether they were ready to take action for the development in the State.



Speaking on the occasion, he demanded Kishan Reddy to list out the development works he carried out in Amberpet constituency during his 15 years and as a Union Minister now. Praising heaps on the Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Talasani saod that there is no leader in the country who can compete with him on par with development.

He questioned whether BJP leaders have the guts to bring funds from Delhi without criticising the state government. He alleged that the BJP seeks political benefits in the name of religion and caste. He also alleged that Kishan Reddy became the Union Minister because he represented Amberpet earlier.