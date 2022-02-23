Talasani Srinivas Yadav asks officials to remove land hurdles for expediting development works

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Tuesday, directed all State departments to resolve land acquisition issues to speed up the pending development works taken up in various areas of the city.

Holding a review meeting with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Revenue department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Road and Buildings (R&B) and railways, he asked officials to expedite the process of transferring land from R&B to GHMC, the land where the foundation stone for development works was laid recently.

Similarly, Revenue officials were asked to expedite the process of converting 2,910 yards in Sanathnagar constituency and 2350 yards in Jhirra area and hand it over to the GHMC.

Yadav told the meeting "authorities should work with dedication in resolving problems of people. Development work undertaken in a timely manner has to be to speeded up and must be done under the supervision of superiors."

He said the government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the construction of a multi-purpose function hall in Patigadda, in the Begumpet division, to cater to needs of local people.

Authorities said there was a case in court on the Shyamalal Lane. Revenue officials have been directed to conduct a household survey and collect information on how many people are living in Vengala Rao Nagar and on number of houses.

The minister recalled that the locals had asked the Chief Minister during his visit to the area to allot land for setting up a Muslim graveyard in Begumpet. He directed officials to look into the possibility of allocating about two acres for the graveyard.

Yadav asked the Transco officials to review the beautification work of the Mahatma Gandhi statue area on MG Road and expedite the work of moving transformers there. He said the existing Gandhi statue would be retained. Another Gandhi statue would be put up to make the area more attractive.

The minister told the GHMC officials to take steps to start work on restoration of the Nizam-era stepwell in Bansilalpet by August 15. The Begumbazar fish market construction work with a lot of historical significance was also reviewed. Officials explained to the minister that the work has been completed; sewage line and compound wall construction is yet to be completed.

Talasani asked officials to speed up land acquisition to undertake Fathenagar flyover expansion to solve traffic problems. The meeting decided to meet officials of R&B, GHMC, railways on March 2 to undertake expansion of RUBs at Raniganj, Fathenagar and Sanathnagar.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Water Board MD Dana Kishore, Hyderabad district Collector Sharman, Waqf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim, among others.