Live
- Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra gets massive response
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
- IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB
Just In
Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
Highlights
Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited the Gurudwara in Ameerpet on the occasion of Guru Nanak...
Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited the Gurudwara in Ameerpet on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism.
During his visit, Minister Yadav praised the teachings and philosophy of Guru Nanak, emphasizing the need for unity and equality among people.
He spoke about the importance of moving beyond caste and religious barriers and treating everyone with respect and dignity.
Minister Yadav also highlighted the contributions of the Sikh community in serving humanity and promoting social harmony
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS