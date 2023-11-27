Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited the Gurudwara in Ameerpet on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism.

During his visit, Minister Yadav praised the teachings and philosophy of Guru Nanak, emphasizing the need for unity and equality among people.

He spoke about the importance of moving beyond caste and religious barriers and treating everyone with respect and dignity.

Minister Yadav also highlighted the contributions of the Sikh community in serving humanity and promoting social harmony







