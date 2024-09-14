Live
- Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
- Raising awareness to save lives
Just In
Tansen unveils regal cocktails
Highlights
Hyderabad: Tansen, a fine dining restaurant renowned for its North-Western Frontier cuisine, has unveiled an exclusive collection of regal drinks to...
Hyderabad: Tansen, a fine dining restaurant renowned for its North-Western Frontier cuisine, has unveiled an exclusive collection of regal drinks to enhance its luxurious dining experience. Renowned mixologist Hamish Lindsay said the ‘Jewel of Tansen’ is a magnificent mixture designed for those with a taste for luxury. Amar Ohri, the owner of Ohri’s Group, said this launch marks a significant step for Tansen, reinforcing its position as a top destination for exceptional dining in Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS