Tansen unveils regal cocktails

Hyderabad: Tansen, a fine dining restaurant renowned for its North-Western Frontier cuisine, has unveiled an exclusive collection of regal drinks to enhance its luxurious dining experience. Renowned mixologist Hamish Lindsay said the ‘Jewel of Tansen’ is a magnificent mixture designed for those with a taste for luxury. Amar Ohri, the owner of Ohri’s Group, said this launch marks a significant step for Tansen, reinforcing its position as a top destination for exceptional dining in Hyderabad.

